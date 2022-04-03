Patna Metro: PMCH station to be underground; 2 gates to be in campus

Patna Metro: PMCH station to be underground; 2 gates to be in campus2 min read . 06:41 PM IST
The Patna Metro is part of the 14.45 km-long Line-2 corridor. Estimates show over a million passengers in and around Patna will benefit from the project
The planned metro station at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a distinguished medical institution of Patna, which was earlier proposed to be built on an elevated structure, will now be constructed underground. There will be two entry or exit gates inside the PMCH campus where a major revamping work is undergoing currently.
What is Patna Metro rail project?
It's a 31-km-long metro rail project. There are two corridors. The first one is the Danapur-Mithapur-Khemni Chak corridor (Line-1) and the other one is the Patna Railway Station-Pataliputra Bus Terminal corridor (Line-2).
The Patna Metro is part of the 14.45 km-long Line-2 corridor. Estimates show over a million passengers in and around Patna will benefit from the project. It'll also cut the number of vehicles on road and ease congestion.
The Metro project plan:-
The Patna metro is being built by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) with the assistance from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). "PMCH will soon get metro connectivity, as the upcoming PMCH Metro Station under the Patna Metro rail project "will pass beneath the hospital premises," the DMRC said.
The Metro project will immensely provide seamless connectivity to people from all over Bihar, who come to the PMCH for treatment.
Patna Medical college:-
Patna Medical College, Patna was established as Temple Medical School in 1874. After than Temple Medical School was shifted to Darbhanga and in its place a Medical College known as The Prince of Wales Medical College, was established. Formal inauguration of this Medical College was done on 25th February 1925. Various building were constructed by the donations from Princely states of Bihar. Post graduate courses were started in 1932.
As part of an infrastructure revamp plan, a 5,462-bed hospital complex will come up at the old PMCH site at a cost of ₹5,540 crore, and the project is expected to be completed in 7 years.
The phase 1 of dismantling had begun a few months ago and several old buildings have already been razed amid protests from heritage lovers and Gandhians, who have been appealing to the Bihar government to spare the historic landmarks in its campus.
