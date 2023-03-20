Patna railway station's TV screens play porn clip for 3 min, probe initiated1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
According to the report, the incident took place at around 9.30 am on platform number 10, when alleged pornographic clip was screened on the electronic display for almost three minutes.
Passengers at Patna railway station on 19 March were surprised after an the TV screens installed on the platforms reportedly played an adult film instead of the usual advertisements, reported India Today.
