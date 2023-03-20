Passengers at Patna railway station on 19 March were surprised after an the TV screens installed on the platforms reportedly played an adult film instead of the usual advertisements, reported India Today.

According to the report, the incident took place at around 9.30 am on platform number 10, when alleged pornographic clip was screened on the electronic display for almost three minutes.

While sharing the video, some social media users even tagged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the railways ministry account on Twitter while sharing the now-viral video.

पटना जंक्शन पर लगी स्क्रीन पर चल गई Porn film, एजेंसी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज. pic.twitter.com/z36mfo48tx — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 19, 2023

To register a complaint, surprised ommuters reported the matter to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Soon, Dutta Communication, the agency assigned to relay information and advertisements at the railway station screens, was contacted by RPF to put an end to the apparent accidental screening.

Reportedly, the company has been blacklisted by the railways and an FIR has been filed, adding the ccontract with Dutta Communication will be terminated and a fine imposed.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company," MoneyControl reported Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, as saying.

Reoprts also claim the railway authorities have initiated a separate investigation into the matter and officials have launched a search for the station operator, who fled the scene soon after.