Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 18.66 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.71 °C and 24.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:00 PM Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 253.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.62 °C and a maximum of 24.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Patna is 253.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}