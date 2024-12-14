Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 16.84 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.23 °C and 23.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 41% with a wind speed of 41 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:00 PM Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 336.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.7 °C and a maximum of 24.64 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.In Patna, the AQI today is 336.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

