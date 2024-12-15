Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 18.01 °C on December 15, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.96 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:01 PM



Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 391.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 16, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.7 °C and a maximum of 25.28 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



In Patna, the AQI today is 391.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 18.01 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 21.70 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 22.78 Few clouds December 19, 2024 24.59 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 25.27 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 25.90 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 25.99 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear