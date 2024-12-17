Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 20.61 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.96 °C and 26.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 42% with a wind speed of 42 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:02 PM



Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.69 °C and a maximum of 25.95 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 31%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Patna is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 20.61 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 22.84 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 23.02 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 25.41 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 25.55 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 23.50 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 22.87 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear