Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 19.05 °C on December 18, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.84 °C and a maximum of 26.02 °C.

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 19.05 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.84 °C and 26.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 57% with a wind speed of 57 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:02 PM

Patna AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.98 °C and a maximum of 26.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Patna is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

 

Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202419.05Sky is clear
December 20, 202423.60Few clouds
December 21, 202423.86Sky is clear
December 22, 202425.46Sky is clear
December 23, 202424.00Sky is clear
December 24, 202423.35Sky is clear
December 25, 202422.96Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata21.24 °C Broken clouds
Chennai23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru24.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

