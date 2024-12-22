Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 20.88 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.38 °C and 25.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:04 PM

Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 323.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.06 °C and a maximum of 26.0 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 32%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Patna, the AQI today is 323.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 20.88 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 22.74 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 23.53 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.70 Overcast clouds December 27, 2024 25.08 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 24.79 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 24.31 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds