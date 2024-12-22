Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 20.88 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.38 °C and a maximum of 25.68 °C.

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 20.88 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.38 °C and 25.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:04 PM

Patna AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 323.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.06 °C and a maximum of 26.0 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 32%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Patna, the AQI today is 323.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202420.88Sky is clear
December 24, 202422.74Sky is clear
December 25, 202423.53Sky is clear
December 26, 202421.70Overcast clouds
December 27, 202425.08Sky is clear
December 28, 202424.79Sky is clear
December 29, 202424.31Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.