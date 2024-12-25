Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 20.53 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.96 °C and a maximum of 27.07 °C.

Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 20.53 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.96 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 54% with a wind speed of 54 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:05 PM

Patna AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 198.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.11 °C and a maximum of 28.19 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Patna today stands at 198.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 20.53 Few clouds December 27, 2024 25.17 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 23.71 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 23.51 Light rain December 30, 2024 23.71 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 23.60 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 22.71 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds