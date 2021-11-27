Patna-bound GoAir flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport today. An official at the Nagpur airport confirms that the emergency landing was made due to some technical glitch. The flight made a safe landing at the airport at 11.15 am.

As many as 139 passengers and crew members were on board when the incident happened.

"The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for emergency landing at Nagpur airport," director of the airport, Abid Ruhi, told PTI.

"We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing," Ruhi said.

The passengers are waiting at the GoAir terminal and further arrangements are being done for them, he said.

Meanwhile, Go First Spokesperson said, Go First flight from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure. Thereafter, the captain landed safely at Nagpur airport.

All passengers have been deplaned & served refreshments. Alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers which will depart for Patna at 4:45 pm. The aircraft is being inspected by the engineering team, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

