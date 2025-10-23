Mid-air scare: Patna-bound SpiceJet flight SG 497 returns to Delhi due to technical issue

A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical issue. In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally.

Advertisement

"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.

Also Read | No More Delays? SpiceJet Receives 3 New Aircraft To Start Huge Winter Expansion

The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.

Earlier on Wednesday, IndiGo flight 6E-6961 enroute to Srinagar from Kolkata made a priority emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi following fuel issues.

A total of 166 passengers, along with the crew members, were on board the flight. Following the landing, all of them were escorted safely to the arrival area.

Advertisement

Authorities said the situation is “completely normal and under control.”

Also Read | Cockroaches found on Air India flight to Mumbai make passengers uncomfortable

"IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey," the airline said in a statement.

The flight was operated with A320 neo aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

On October 19, a Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency.

A passenger onboard the flight fell unconscious, prompting the diversion. The aircraft safely landed in Thiruvananthapuram, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri Hospital for medical attention, officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)