Indian Railways announced that the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be operated with the modern state-of-the-art Tejas rakes from next week.

Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is the third Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

East Central Railway, chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said,"Rajdhani Express running between Patna to New Delhi will now be known as Tejas Rajdhani, from September 1, and will run daily from Patna."

CPRO further said "This train has been given a lot of features from the point of view of safety, Tejas coaches are fitted with the facility of fire detection and suppression system. It is also equipped with an automatic plug door system, CCTV cameras, Bio-vacuum toilets and infant-care seats in lavatories have been provided in the Tejas coaches".

This train has been equipped with an advanced braking system, if there is ever a fire incident, the train will stop by itself and a separate seat has been arranged in the side berth so that the side berth passenger does not face any problem," added CPRO.

He also said that the Train is fit to run at a maximum speed of 160km/hr, however, will run this train at 130km/hr and there are no changes in ticket prices of the train.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter.

