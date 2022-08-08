Patra Chawl case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai

Patra Chawl case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
According to ED the documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighboring Raigad district by Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will be produced before a special court in Mumbai on Monday by The Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made “remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader. The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.
Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of ₹1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of ₹1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.
The ED had arrested Shiv Sena leader on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
On August 1, the court had ordered him to remain in ED custody until August 4, but the court extended the custody till August 8 after hearing both the sides.
The documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district by Raut involved substantial cash transactions, the ED had said. As much as ₹1.08 crore was found in the bank account of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, the probe agency had claimed.
The ED on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement.
Sanjay Raut, 60, is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him as "false".
The case filed by ED against Raut is based on an earlier case which was filed in March 2018 against HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd which is a subsidiary of HDIL that oversaw the renovation of Patra Chawl in Goregaon, and its director Pravin Raut.
With inputs from the PTI
