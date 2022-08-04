Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends Thursday, read more here

Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends Thursday, read more here

On Monday, Raut was remanded in the custody of the federal agency for three days.
2 min read . 07:55 AM ISTLivemint

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' on August 1.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody 3-day custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe ends on 4 August.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' on August 1 after the agency found alleged irregularities in its redevelopment.

On Monday, Raut was remanded in the custody of the federal agency for three days. Thee special Mumbai judge designated to hear cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) -- MG Deshpande -- denied ED’s request to give them his custody for eight days.

He was arrested under the PMLA after the ED questioned him for over six housr the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. The ED alleged that Raut not cooperating in the probe.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

The probing agency in its allegations had said that raut was involved in financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.

ED had claimed that Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut. The agency, after arresting Pravin Raut in February, had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s) and claimed that during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".

With agency inputs. 

