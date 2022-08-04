Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Patra Chawl case: Sanjay Raut to be produced in court as ED custody ends today

Patra Chawl case: Sanjay Raut to be produced in court as ED custody ends today

Sanjay Raut being taken from his house to the ED office in Mumbai (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
1 min read . 10:57 AM ISTLivemint

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' on August 1 after the agency found alleged irregularities in its redevelopment.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will be produced before a special court as his 3-day custody ends today.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' on August 1 after the agency found alleged irregularities in its redevelopment.

On Monday, Raut was remanded in the custody of the federal agency for three days. Thee special Mumbai judge designated to hear cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) -- MG Deshpande -- denied ED’s request to give them his custody for eight days

But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

He was arrested under the PMLA after the ED questioned him for over six hours the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. The ED alleged that Raut not cooperating in the probe

The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from PTI)

