Patra Chawl land case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22 August1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
A special court in Mumbai today sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till 22 August in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Mumbai 'chawl'
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut before a special court in Mumbai today.
The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made “remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader. The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of ₹1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of ₹1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed. The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
