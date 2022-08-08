The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made “remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader. The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of ₹1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of ₹1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed. The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.