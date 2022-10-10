Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till 17 October in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier on 4 October, a special court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of the Shiv Sena leader till 10 October.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.
ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on 31 July, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours and arrested him later.
On 28 June, 2022, Raut was summoned by the probe agency in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.
The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.
Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
According to sources, ED officials seized ₹11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".
Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.
In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth ₹11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.
