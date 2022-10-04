Patra Chawl land scam case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A special court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till October 10 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai today extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till October 10 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai today extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till October 10 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Earlier on September 19, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had extended the judicial custody of the Shiv Sena MP by 14 days in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Earlier on September 19, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had extended the judicial custody of the Shiv Sena MP by 14 days in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.
Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.
The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.