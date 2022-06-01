'Patriot' Satyendar Jain should be awarded Padma Vibhushan: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal defended Jain as a ‘hardcore honest and patriot’ person who was being framed in a 'false case' and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in Enforcement Directorate's custody, should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan for giving the 'mohalla clinics' model that treats people free of cost.
CM Kejriwal defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.
Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, is given for "exceptional and distinguished service".
"The country should be proud him as he gave the model of Mohalla Clinic that are being visited by people from the world, including (ex) Secretary General of the UN. He gave a health model that treats people free of cost.
"I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan," Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters.
Noting that the CBI gave clean chit to Jain, the Delhi CM said now the ED can also conduct its probe and the minister will come out clean.
Jain holds various portfolios, including Health, Power and Home, in the Arvind Kejriwal government.
Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.
The ED had on Monday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Asserting that the charges levelled against Jain were "completely false", Kejriwal had earlier said he himself would have taken action against the minister if there was even one percent truth in the charges against him.
Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Jain was arrested because he was made incharge of AAP in Himachal Pradesh where BJP was fearing defeat in the upcoming elections.
DA case against Jain
The CBI had registered a DA case against Satyendar Jain on August 24, 2017, and filed a charge sheet against him on December 3, 2018, the agency official told ANI.
The CBI was the first to register a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in 2017 after receiving a complaint from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government. Later an FIR was registered based on the findings, and searches and raids were conducted.
Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth ₹16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata. Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan.
However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.
These firms used to transfer cash payments to their Kolkata counterparts and these companies would later, under the ruse of buying shares, "route back the money" to Jain by employing legal means.
The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of ₹16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014 to Satyendra Jain.
