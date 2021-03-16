OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a piece of advice for PM Modi

India should not go back to the 'licence raj' regime and the country should have a deliberate policy for fostering industries, Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Ashoka University, Krugman further said the income inequality issue is a severe one in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai.

India sees 24,492 new coronavirus cases, tally surges over 1.14 crore

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Ishwarsinh Patel had received the Covid-19 vaccine shot on 13 March.

Gujarat BJP MLA Ishwarsinh Patel tests positive for Covid-19 days after taking vaccine

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
New Delhi: 107-year-old Kewal Krishan receives his first dose of COVID- 19 vaccine at a hospital in Delhi.

Coronavirus: India administers over 30 lakh vaccines in a day, highest so far

1 min read . 09:18 AM IST

"Don't go back (to) Licence Raj regime... country Like India might want to have a deliberate policy for fostering industries," he said.

The licence raj, which involved an elaborate system of licences and regulations that were required to set up and run businesses in the country, was dismantled with the liberalisation policy introduced in 1991.

Replying to a question on why India is not well in labour-intensive industries, Krugman said India is not as well suited as some other players are to produce labour-intensive manufacturing products.

"Internal geography (of India) may be one of the reason...Indian does have a kind of non-industrial ecology," the eminent economist noted.

He further said India does not have a great transport infrastructure and that is going to pose some problems.

Krugman pointed out that India has not really done well in the labour-intensive aspects, but the country was very successful in the services sector and high skill manufacturing.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Services sector generates a lot of GDP, but they do not generate a lot of jobs," he opined.

The Nobel laureate said he is an optimist about export-oriented growth for developing countries even as the process of globalisation is slowing down.

"Income inequality issue is a severe one in India. If the USA has an extremely hard time to tackle extreme inequality, then I got to worry about India," he observed.

Krugman won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2008 for his work on international trade theory.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout