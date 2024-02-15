 Pause BPSP payments: RBI to card network | Mint
Pause BPSP payments: RBI to card network

 Shayan Ghosh

The RBI has asked a card network to pause payments under an unauthorized arrangement in which an intermediary would accept card payments from corporates for commercial payments and transfer the funds to recipients that don't accept card payments.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on its website that it has asked a card network to pause payments under an arrangement that allowed businesses to make card payments to entities that did not accept such payments.

While the central bank did not name the card network, a spokesperson for Visa said in a statement on Wednesday that it received a communication from RBI on 8 February, “in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments". The company spokesperson said: “That communication included a direction that we hold all BPSP transactions in abeyance."

The RBI said that under the unauthorised arrangement, an intermediary would accept card payments from corporates for commercial payments and remit the funds through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) to recipients that don’t accept card payments.

“On closer scrutiny, it was observed that this arrangement qualified as a payment system. Under the provisions of Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007, such a payment system requires authorisation under Section 4 of PSS Act, which has not been obtained in the instant case," the RBI statement said.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 10:49 PM IST
