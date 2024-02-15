Pause BPSP payments: RBI to card network
The RBI has asked a card network to pause payments under an unauthorized arrangement in which an intermediary would accept card payments from corporates for commercial payments and transfer the funds to recipients that don't accept card payments.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on its website that it has asked a card network to pause payments under an arrangement that allowed businesses to make card payments to entities that did not accept such payments.
