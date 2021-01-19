Pausing TN campaign trail, Kamal Haasan undergoes successful leg surgery

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday underwent a leg surgery at a Chennai hospital and is expected to be discharged in four-five days, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan said on Tuesday.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had on Sunday said he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg. He has taken a break after finishing the first leg of campaign in the run up to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!", said Shruti and Akshara on Twitter.

Shruti and Akshara said the doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking good care of their father.

"He is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always."

The Haasan sisters expressed gratitude to people for the love and blessings showered on their father.

"We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!," the statement concluded.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

Kamal Haasan had said on Sunday that he will use his time during recovery after the surgery to reflect on his learning from the first leg of his election campaign and will stay connected via technology.

"I have completed the first leg of my election campaign, ‘Re-Imagine Tamizh Nadu.’ I have travelled throughout the state covering over 5,000 kilometres in fifteen days spread over the last 5 weeks to meet our people. My zest to meet my people and to understand their concerns outweighed the advice given to me on my personal safety," he wrote on social media.

"I will use this period of rest to reflect on the learning and understanding of my first leg of the campaign. Though I will not be able to meet people in person, I will be using technology to continue being in touch," Haasan added.

