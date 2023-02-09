Pawan Hans launches multiple helicopter routes in Assam under RCS UDAN

NEW DELHI : Pawan Hans on Thursday started its helicopter services on six routes in Assam, Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

These new helicopter services, launched under the RCS UDAN scheme, will provide connectivity on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh network.

The RCS UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

According to the ministry, RCS UDAN Helicopter services in Assam will boost Air-connectivity within the State by offering the fastest mode of travel to connect Tezpur, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh from the State capital.

The Helicopter services will also play a key role in promoting Tourism activities in the State.

For RCS UDAN Services, Pawan Hans has deployed one Twin Engine Dauphin Helicopter having a seating capacity of up to 11 passengers. RCS UDAN services are being operated under the flagship scheme of the ministry of civil aviation to promote Regional Air-connectivity by offering affordable Airfares.

The inauguration of RCS UDAN Helicopter Operations at Guwahati Airport was done in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh and other officials.