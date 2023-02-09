Pawan Hans launches multiple helicopter routes in Assam under RCS UDAN
- These new helicopter services, launched under the RCS UDAN scheme, will provide connectivity on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh network
NEW DELHI : Pawan Hans on Thursday started its helicopter services on six routes in Assam, Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
