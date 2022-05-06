The government will handover the reigns of Pawan Hans Limited by next month once all the required clearances have been processed, a senior official said, which will mark the disinvestment of another difficult sell in the aviation sector after Air India.

The strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans has been attempted three times before but the government has been successful only now with Star9 Mobility, a special purpose vehicle created by consortium members Big Charter Private Limited, Maharaja Aviation Private Limited and Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, having won the bid for ₹211.14 crore.

“The letter of allotment should be issued next week, following which the winning bidder will get clearances and capitalise the SPV, and after that handover will be done. It should take a few weeks," one of the officials said. The disinvestment will not require clearance from Competition Commission of India and security clearance from the ministry of home affairs has been done prior to the opening of financial bids.

One of the officials said that the employees will remain with the company for one year, as the government has put in a clause which prevents the new owners to fire employees after change of management.

The government will sell its entire shareholding to Star9 Mobility, nearly five years after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs having approved the strategic disinvestment in October, 2016. Seven expression of interest (EoIs) were received and four interested bidders were shortlisted as qualified bidders. After detailed due diligence, the qualified bidders were invited to submit financial bids. Three financial bids were received.

Besides the winning consortium, two other bidders included a consortium of Skyone Airway Pvt Ltd and Skyone FZE which put in a bid of ₹181.05 crore and Enormous Nivesh Pvt Ltd which put in a bid of ₹153.15 crore. The reserve price for sale of 51% shareholding of PHL was fixed at ₹199.92 crore.

While ONGC has a 49% share in the company, which it has said it will sell to the winning bidder at the government decided price, the choice of taking that share will be with Star9 Mobility, the official said.

The disinvestment has been done after full scrutiny of records provided by the successful bidder at two separate stages, one of the officials said, downplaying social media rumours that the deal had been done without due diligence and to a newly incorporated company without credentials.

“The consortium of bidders had a networth of ₹691 crore at the time of issuing preliminary information memorandum, while it was ₹710.08 at the time of request for proposals, much higher than the ₹300 crore minimum eligibility cited in the PIM," the official said.

Of the three consortium partners, Big Charter Private Limited and Maharaja Aviation Private Limited are air transport service operators, on which the minimum networth requirements do not apply, as per the PIM. The official further said that the Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC met the eligibility criteria. The consortium partners had given annual statements at the time of PIM submission as well as later on.

“There has been full scrutiny at two stages, their annual financial statements have also been submitted, so the process has been done rigrouously and done via legal advisers," the official noted. He added that SBI Caps was appointed as the transaction advisor for the deal.

The consortium created the special purpose vehicle in October 2021, to which the shares of PHL will be transferred after signing of the share purchase agreement.

PHL has been incurring losses in the last three financial years, the government had said in its announcement last month.

The company has a fleet of 42 helicopters with 41 of them owned by the company. The owned helicopters have an average age of over 20 years and three-fourths of them are presently not being manufactured by the original equipment manufacturer. With the privatization, it is expected that the strategic buyer will revitalize the company by replacing the aging fleet through infusion of fresh capital and improve the performance of the company.