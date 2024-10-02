‘Breathless, covered in sweat’ Pawan Kalyan concludes 11-day penance at Tirupati Temple accompanied by daughters | WATCH

Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by his daughter Polena, undertook a pilgrimage to Tirupati Temple following Supreme Court criticism of CM Naidu regarding the 'animal fat' Laddu controversy. Kalyan completed an 11-day penance.

Written By Sayantani
Published2 Oct 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who undertook a purification ritual amid the Tirupati laddu controversy, walks to Tirumala temple via the Alipiri stairway, in Tirupati district.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who undertook a purification ritual amid the Tirupati laddu controversy, walks to Tirumala temple via the Alipiri stairway, in Tirupati district. (PTI)

In the wake of the Supreme Court of India's condemnation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his public statements regarding the Tirupati 'animal fat' Laddu controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a significant pilgrimage to the Tirumala Temple.

Accompanied by his daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, Pawan Kalyan's visit marked the end of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: Andhra govt temporarily suspends SIT probe

Pawan Kalyan Struggles on the Stairs of Tirupati Temple

Videos circulating online captured Pawan Kalyan and his team tackling the daunting ascent of over 3,500 steps leading to the sacred temple. During the climb, Kalyan was visibly struggling, appearing breathless and covered in sweat.

As a member of his team fanned him in an effort to alleviate his discomfort, concerns over his health—given his reported asthma and back issues—were voiced by his fans.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Despite these challenges, Kalyan persevered, continuing his journey into the night with chants of devotion echoing around him.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Pawan Kalyan's Family Pilgrimage to Tirupati Temple

Joining Pawan Kalyan on this pilgrimage was his younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, from his third marriage. Polina is Pawan Kalyan's daughter from his third marriage to Anna Lezhneva and is an Overseas Citizen of India.

Also Read | Tirupati Laddu Row: SC considers shifting probe to independent agency | 10 pts

Jana Sena, the political party Kalyan leads, shared visuals of Polena signing the necessary forms for darshan at the temple. The party tweeted, “Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sri @PawanKalyan's younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, has given a declaration for darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. She signed the declaration forms given by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. Since Polena Anjani is a minor, her father, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu, also signed the documents.”

Pawan Kalyan's daughter from his first marriage to actress Renu Desai also joined the duo in the pilgrimage.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Context of the Visit

Pawan Kalyan's visit comes in light of the Supreme Court’s remarks on September 30, which criticized CM Naidu for his handling of allegations concerning the presence of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddus.

The court questioned Naidu's decision to make the investigation public, with Justice K V Viswanathan stating, “You get the report in July. September 18, you go public. You say you ordered an investigation. It is very clear from the report that this is not the ghee which had been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to the public with that?”

Also Read | Tirupati Laddu row: ’Gods should be kept away from politics,’ SC raps TDP govt

Justice Viswanathan further added, “When somebody gives a report like you, does not prudence dictate that you take a second opinion? First of all, there is no proof that this ghee was used. And there is no second opinion.” Justice BR Gavai echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue for devotees: “When you have ordered the investigation, what was the need for going public? This is a matter of the sentiments of the lakhs of devotees.”

Pawan Kalyan’s Response to SC hearing on Tirupati Laddu Row

In response to the Supreme Court's comments, Pawan Kalyan addressed the press on Tuesday, clarifying his stance, “I think they said in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated". The apex court had on Tuesday had questioned the ‘proof’ of adulteration in the ghee used for making the Laddus in Tirupati Temple.

"Whatever information they have on their hands, I think they commented on that. Supreme Court judges didn’t say that it was unadulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared…But our government will take it forward – what kind of violations happened in the last 5 years? It is not just about prasad issue.” Pawan Kalyan added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Breathless, covered in sweat’ Pawan Kalyan concludes 11-day penance at Tirupati Temple accompanied by daughters | WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.