Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by his daughter Polena, undertook a pilgrimage to Tirupati Temple following Supreme Court criticism of CM Naidu regarding the 'animal fat' Laddu controversy. Kalyan completed an 11-day penance.

In the wake of the Supreme Court of India's condemnation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his public statements regarding the Tirupati 'animal fat' Laddu controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a significant pilgrimage to the Tirumala Temple.

Accompanied by his daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, Pawan Kalyan's visit marked the end of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

Pawan Kalyan Struggles on the Stairs of Tirupati Temple Videos circulating online captured Pawan Kalyan and his team tackling the daunting ascent of over 3,500 steps leading to the sacred temple. During the climb, Kalyan was visibly struggling, appearing breathless and covered in sweat.

As a member of his team fanned him in an effort to alleviate his discomfort, concerns over his health—given his reported asthma and back issues—were voiced by his fans.

Despite these challenges, Kalyan persevered, continuing his journey into the night with chants of devotion echoing around him.

Pawan Kalyan's Family Pilgrimage to Tirupati Temple Joining Pawan Kalyan on this pilgrimage was his younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, from his third marriage. Polina is Pawan Kalyan's daughter from his third marriage to Anna Lezhneva and is an Overseas Citizen of India.

Jana Sena, the political party Kalyan leads, shared visuals of Polena signing the necessary forms for darshan at the temple. The party tweeted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sri @PawanKalyan's younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, has given a declaration for darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. She signed the declaration forms given by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. Since Polena Anjani is a minor, her father, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu, also signed the documents."

Pawan Kalyan's daughter from his first marriage to actress Renu Desai also joined the duo in the pilgrimage.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Context of the Visit Pawan Kalyan's visit comes in light of the Supreme Court’s remarks on September 30, which criticized CM Naidu for his handling of allegations concerning the presence of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddus.

The court questioned Naidu's decision to make the investigation public, with Justice K V Viswanathan stating, "You get the report in July. September 18, you go public. You say you ordered an investigation. It is very clear from the report that this is not the ghee which had been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to the public with that?"

Justice Viswanathan further added, “When somebody gives a report like you, does not prudence dictate that you take a second opinion? First of all, there is no proof that this ghee was used. And there is no second opinion." Justice BR Gavai echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue for devotees: “When you have ordered the investigation, what was the need for going public? This is a matter of the sentiments of the lakhs of devotees."

Pawan Kalyan’s Response to SC hearing on Tirupati Laddu Row In response to the Supreme Court's comments, Pawan Kalyan addressed the press on Tuesday, clarifying his stance, “I think they said in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated". The apex court had on Tuesday had questioned the ‘proof’ of adulteration in the ghee used for making the Laddus in Tirupati Temple.