Pawan Kalyan evokes ‘Sanatana Dharma’ amid Tirupati laddu row; Stalin responds, ‘let’s wait…’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan defended Sanatana Dharma after Tamil Nadu's Udhayanidhi Stalin equated it to diseases. Kalyan called for a national act and a protection board, emphasizing the need to safeguard its beliefs and address ongoing desecration of temples.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:24 PM IST
In his remaks, Pawan Kalyan stated that Jana Sena Party&#8217;s &#8216;honeymoon with the TDP is over&#8217; and questioned the ruling party&#8217;s commitment towards the demand for special category status for AP. File photo: AFP
In his remaks, Pawan Kalyan stated that Jana Sena Party&#8217;s &#8216;honeymoon with the TDP is over&#8217; and questioned the ruling party&#8217;s commitment towards the demand for special category status for AP. File photo: AFP

After his strong remarks on Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hit back at Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying ‘Sanatana Dharma cannot be wiped out’.

To this, DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah saying his party "does not talk about any religion, or Hinduism in particular" but "will continue to talk against caste atrocities, untouchability, and caste hierarchy".

Meanwhile, Stalin replied tersely saying "Let's wait and see".

Last year on September 2, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, equated Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue. The remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered a massive political controversy across the country.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin voluntarily made S’anatana Dharma’ remark, says SC

What Kalyan said on ‘Sanatan Dharma’

During event, earlier this week, Kalyan said, "A strong national act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the Bharat."

"A 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' should be established at both the national and state level to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities," he added.

Also noting that Sanathana Dharma Certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in temples, he said, "There should be non-cooperation with individuals or organisations that defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma. Sanathana Dharma Certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadam at temples...I want to communicate to the highest judiciary that he is not innocent."

Also Read | Jagan Reddy issues rebuttal after Tirupati laddu row: ‘Adulterated ghee was…’

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking on his 'Prayashchit Diksha', Pawan Kalyan said that it is his commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parikshana Trust.

"Some kind of desecration has been happening continuously for the last 5-6 years. Around 219 temples were desecrated. In Ramatheertham, Lord Ram's statue was vandalised. So, this is not about just one Prasad issue. This 'Prayashchit Diksha' is the commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Trust; it is very essential. This kind of occurrence should be stopped and addressed differently at a different level," he said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPawan Kalyan evokes ‘Sanatana Dharma’ amid Tirupati laddu row; Stalin responds, ‘let’s wait…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.