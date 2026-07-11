Pawan Kalyan health update: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM's shoulder surgery ‘highly successful' in Mumbai, confirms party

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery in Mumbai on Saturday to treat an injury to the rotator cuff muscle in his right shoulder. The Jana Sena Party confirmed it was “highly successful”, noting that the surgery on Kalyan's left shoulder is likely to be carried out in about two months.

Kalyan underwent shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders, with doctors operating on the right shoulder first, according to the party, adding that the procedure lasted around three-and-a-half hours.

The party mentioned the injuries were originally sustained in 2016 and had worsened over the years as enthusiastic supporters repeatedly grabbed Kalyan's hands during political rallies, from the Porata Yatra to the recent election campaigns. It further said that Kalyan chose to postpone the surgery until he had completed his previously scheduled official commitments.

“The surgery performed on State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan in Mumbai was highly successful. A medical team led by world-renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, conducted the procedure on Shri Pawan Kalyan's right shoulder. A major surgery had to be performed because, in addition to the rotator cuff injury, he also had an avulsion fracture in his shoulder," the party said on X.

It added, "The surgical procedure took three and a half hours to complete. He has been shifted from the operation theatre to the recovery room and is currently coming out of the effects of anesthesia. Shri Pawan Kalyan remains under close medical supervision.”

The party said Kalyan had been shifted from the operation theatre to the recovery room and was recuperating from the effects of anaesthesia. It added that he was under the close supervision of doctors.

Wishes pour in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy and complete recovery.

"I pray for his good health and wish him strength during this time," Naidu wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer also wished Kalyan recovery, stating, “I wish Deputy Chief Minister Sri K. Pawan Kalyan garu a speedy recovery from the surgery for rotator cuff injury undergone by him at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray Almighty to bestow the strength on him to get well soon.”

Kalyan's acting career Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is next set to appear in the upcoming Telugu film PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy, produced by Ram Talluri, and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. He will also feature in OG 2, directed by Sujeeth.

Jana Sena chief had visited the bedridden teenager at his home in June In other news, a 17-year-old fan of Kalyan, who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder, died in Warangal on Wednesday. Family members said Niranjan's health had deteriorated over the past few days, and he passed away on Wednesday morning, as per PTI.

Kalyan had visited Niranjan at his residence in Hanumakonda near Warangal on June 17 after learning about the teenager's wish to meet him through Jana Sena leaders in Telangana.