Pawan Kalyan health update: PM Modi dials Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM; full recovery may take long, says aide

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday after developing a health complication. According to a press release from the Jana Sena Party, the actor-politician had been experiencing health issues over the past few months.

Kalyan experienced health issues during an official meeting on Friday, it added.

“Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday evening,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.”

In a post on X, N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Sending my best wishes to Pawan Kalyan Garu for a speedy recovery following his surgery. May he regain his strength quickly and come back healthier than ever.”

Kalyan had cancelled his official programmes on Friday on the advice of his personal doctors and went to the hospital, where he underwent medical tests and an MRI scan.

Based on the MRI scan results, doctors decided that he required surgery and proceeded with the procedure, the release said.

P Hariprasad said, "Janasena Party Chief, Deputy CM Sri Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been facing health-related issues for the past few months. Following the advice of his personal physicians, he cancelled Friday's official engagements and visited the hospital."

"At the hospital, doctors conducted medical examinations, including an MRI. After reviewing the reports, the medical team decided that surgery was necessary and performed the procedure. Doctors have advised that he may resume official duties after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have also indicated that long-term precautions will be necessary, and that full recovery may take a longer period," the statement read.

Doctors have advised the Jana Sena chief to rest for about 10 days before resuming his official duties, ANI reported.

However, they also cautioned that long-term care would be necessary, noting that complete recovery would take more time, the press release added.