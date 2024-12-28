Pawan Kalyan expressed irritation over questions regarding the Pushpa 2 stampede while visiting an injured Dalit official. He emphasized the need to discuss serious issues rather than cinema, warning that any political leader obstructing officials would face consequences.

Pawan Kalyan appeared visibly irritated on Saturday while facing a barrage of questions about the Pushpa 2 stampede case involving his nephew. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM had been visiting a Dalit government official who was injured in the line of duty. He insisted that cinema and the Allu Arjun case was 'not relevant' to the discussion.

"It’s not relevant. Here I am talking about people dying, and you’re asking about cinema. Have a bigger heart, please…Let your debate go beyond cinema; I’m being candid. Let’s talk about the atrocities happening in our state. Cinema is such a small thing," he can be heard saying in a video posted by TV5.

Kalyan also warned that any political leader who "attacked" or "obstructed" a government official on duty would face stern action. The remarks came following his visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Kadapa. A Dalit government official was recently attacked in the area — allegedly by local YSRCP leader C Sudarshan Reddy.

The media interaction comes a day after the Telugu superstar made a virtual court appearance and sought bail. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a film screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad — killing a woman and leaving her son critically injured.

The incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation had escalated as Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos — resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation — despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.