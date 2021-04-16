Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena party chief and Telugu star, tests positive for Covid-19

Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena party chief and Telugu star, tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab.
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Powerstar Pawan Kalyan remained in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati on 3 April

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now stable, the powerstar's political secretary P Hariprasad said today.

The actor-politician, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, is being treated by specialist doctors.

The actor-politician, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, is being treated by specialist doctors.

The actor-politician, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, is being treated by specialist doctors.

"Kalyan is being monitored closely by his personal doctor as well as a team of experts from Apollo Hospitals. There is some flum in his lungs and he is suffering from small bouts of fever. But he is stable," Hariprasad said in a statement.

He remained in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati on 3 April.

The initial test turned out a negative result for Covid- 19 but he continued to suffer from slight fever and body pain.

"A second test revealed the Covid-19 infection," Hariprasad added.

A cardiologist and viral diseases expert Dr T Suman, their family medical advisor, has been attending on Kalyan while a team of experts from Apollo was also treating the star actor.

Hariprasad quoted Kalyan as saying that he was stable and would soon come before his fans and party workers in full health.

Kalyan is currently savouring the success of his latest film 'Vakeel Saab,' a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink.'

A few days back, several of his close aides contracted Covid-19. So, the actor and Janasena chief isolated himself at home.

