After Kangana, Pawan Kalyan praises PM Modi amid criticism, equates him to Lord Rama: ‘Think what we can do as Hanuman’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. At the event, Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan addressed criticism towards the PM and equated him to Lord Rama. Previously, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had said that many people regard Modi as God.

Pawan Kalyan calls Modi Lord Hanuman At the event, Pawan Kalyan said, "When I heard all the criticism directed at him, I wanted to say one thing to Prime Minister that there is no leader in India who can surpass you, nor will there be; leading a nation is like carrying out Lord Rama's divine mission, we should think what we all can do as 'Hanuman' to him”.

Kangana Ranaut on ‘exam buddy, God’ Reflecting similar sentiments, Ranaut had said in a video on Instagram, “Kids call PM Modi ‘exam buddy’. So many people's feelings are attached to him. Some see him as a leader, some as a friend, some as family, some as god. In the same way, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This isn't about being ‘cool’; it's basic civic sense. And, if you don't have that, you need to learn it.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Pawan Kalyan compare PM Modi to Lord Rama at the airport inauguration? ⌵ Pawan Kalyan praised PM Modi amid criticism, stating that leading a nation is akin to carrying out Lord Rama's divine mission, expressing solidarity and calling for collective support as 'Hanuman' to him. 2 What did Kangana Ranaut mean by calling PM Modi 'exam buddy'? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut described PM Modi as 'exam buddy' reflecting how many people, especially students, view him with affection and respect, suggesting that this affection shouldn't be disrespected. 3 How did PM Modi respond to the abusive remarks directed at him during the protests? ⌵ PM Modi expressed sorrow over the abusive language used against him and his late mother, suggesting that the students were misguided and should be guided rather than punished. 4 What actions did PM Modi propose regarding the 'paper leak mafia'? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized the need for strict legal action against the 'paper leak mafia' during his remarks, asserting that reforms in the education sector are essential to protect children's futures. 5 Should parents be concerned about their children attending protests like the one at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Yes, there is concern; Kangana Ranaut encouraged parents to protect their children from negative influences during protests, advocating for safeguarding them from harmful ideologies.

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The sentiments arrived amid protests. Reportedly, protestors used abusive language against him.

The CJP-led protests, which began in Jantar Mantar on June 20, ended on July 25, after the government accepted key demands of the agitators, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Criticism around PM in protest Modi reacted to the criticism recently. In a video, he said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at the protest.

"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said.

The "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he added.

Modi said punishing the youth by dragging them through court proceedings and harassing them in society will not change the situation.

"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Anti-paper leak protestors have alleged that police used excessive force, including pellet guns, against them during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20.

However, Delhi Police has denied the allegations. The Centre has maintained that security personnel acted within the law.