Pawan Kalyan’s 8-year-old son Mark Shankar injured in fire accident at Singapore school; Dy CM to fly out today

  • Mark Shankar, youngest son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. He is hospitalised with hand and leg injuries and respiratory distress.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published8 Apr 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, aged 8-years-old, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, on Tuesday. Mark sustained injuries to his hands and legs and is experiencing respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation.

Mark Shankar is currently hospitalised and is receiving treatment at a local hopital in Singapore.

The Jana Sena Party posted the update on X (formerly Twitter).

At the time of the incident, Pawan Kalyan was on a tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Pawan Kalyan to head to Singapore

After finishing his visit to the ASR district, Pawan Kalyan will head to Singapore from Visakhapatnam in the afternoon, the Jana Sena Party announced on X.

The Andhra Deputy CM's scheduled visit to the zoo park and review meetings in Vizag city have been cancelled due to his son's accident.

Although Jana Sena Party officials and leaders advised Pawan Kalyan to cut short his tour and go to Singapore, the Andhra Dy CM chose to fulfil his commitments first.

“I had promised the tribals of that village yesterday that I would visit Kuridi village near Araku... so I will go to that village, talk to them and find out the problems there,” said Pawan Kalyan, as per the Jana Sena Party's tweet.

Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar

Mark Shankar was born October 10, 2017 to Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva. He is currently eight years old, and is pursuing his education in Singapore.

Mark Shankar is Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's youngest son. They also have an elder daughter named Polena Anjana.

Pawan Kalyan also has two children, Aakhira and Aadhya from his marriage with Renu Desai. Renu Desai and Kalyan got divorced in 2012, after being married for three years. Following their divorce, Pawan Kalyan has been actively involved in politics, with his son Akira supporting his endeavours.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 10:50 AM IST
