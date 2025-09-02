Pawan Kalyan's birthday: PM Modi wishes Andhra Deputy CM — ‘made a mark in hearts and minds of countless people’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on his birthday. Kalyan turned 54 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

PM Modi posted in X, “Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Pawan Kalyan: From an actor to politician Pawan Kalyan was born on September 2, 1971. He was professionally known as the Power Star and has made a significant impact on both the silver screen and in public life.

He successfully transitioned from an acting career – featuring in blockbuster hits like Tholi Prema (1998), Kushi (2001), Gabbar Singh (2012), and Attarintiki Daredi (2013) – into a political figure with a loyal following.

Advertisement

In June 2024, Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, holding key portfolios such as Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Water Supply, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology.

Under his guidance, the Jana Sena Party forged an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.