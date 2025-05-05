Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol Season 12 winner, injured in car accident; video surfaces

Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, was seriously injured in a car accident on Monday at around 3 pm on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, reported India Today.

Police initially admitted Pawandeep to a private hospital for a check-up, but later referred him to a hospital in Noida, given the seriousness of his injuries, added the report.

According to Gajraula police station in-charge, Akhilesh Pradhan, Pawandeep's car, an MG Hector, hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted the injured to a private hospital for first aid. Later he was taken by his family members to a private hospital in Noida.

The police said that three people , including Pawandeep, were seriously injured in the accident which took place when Pawandeep was going from Champawat in Uttarakhand to Delhi for a programme.

The driver might have fallen asleep, suspect police, which may have led to the car losing its balance.. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter, and the condition of the injured is being monitored.

Earlier, Pawandeep won Indian Idol 12, and took home a cheque of ₹25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

Similar incident: In a similar incident on Monday, three persons, including two teenagers, were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in West Bengal's Howrah district.

The accident took place on Sunday night when their speeding two-wheeler rammed into a tree near Bagnan. They fell into a nearby bush where their bodies were recovered.

The deceased were Manoj Ghosh (30), Ritesh Ghosh (16) and Rakesh Mondal (16), the police officer said.

"They had gone to watch an event on Sunday night near Bagnan Hospital, riding a motorcycle, and while returning home, their speeding two-wheeler hit a tree, and all of them fell into a nearby bush. On Monday morning, people noticed that the bodies of the three persons were lying there," the officer said.