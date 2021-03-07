'Some 'pawris' (parties) not only injurious to health, but illegal too', says Delhi Police saysafter seizing as many as 24 hukkas following a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in the national capital.

Following a tip-off that a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden has been serving hukkas to its customers, Delhi police raided the place on Sunday. As many as 24 hukkas have been recovered from the place.

"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking 'hukkas'," the senior police officer said.

Later Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam tweeted from his official Twitter handle, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.

"PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area," he tweeted and tagged photos of the seized 'hukkas'.

On Sunday after the raid, a case has been registered under the IPC section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections under COTPA prohibiting smoking in public places.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic body was also seen joining the 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend when it was seen posting such a tweet while warning Mumbaikars of action if coronavirus norms are not practiced at social gatherings later last month. The warning came amid a rise in cases of coronavirus in India's financial capital city.

Posting an image, the BMC Twitter handle wrote, "Responsible 'Pawri' Mode: ON! If COVID norms are not practised at social gatherings, due action will be taken against the attendees, organisers and management. Let’s not put down our guards, Mumbai – let’s beat the virus before we start the party!"

