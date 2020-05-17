If a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or a vehicle without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into 'FASTag lane' of fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to category of that vehicle.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification on Sunday for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 which provide that if a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or the vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into “FASTag lane" of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles.

Before this amendment, the user of vehicle was to pay twice on the fee plaza only if the vehicle didn't carry the FASTag and entered in dedicated FASTag lane.

To ensure seamless traffic movement on highways, the Centre had converted all lanes, barring one, on toll plazas to FASTag-only lane, since 15 Decemeber. The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme was also to promote digital payments.

