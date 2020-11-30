Pay fine and get a free mask if caught off guard in Mumbai

Pay fine and get a free mask if caught off guard in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 01:52 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide 'free masks' to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of ₹200 from them
Mumbai: To encourage coronavirus appropriate behaviour among residents of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide 'free masks' to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of ₹200 from them. The BMC said when an offender, after being fined, goes ahead without a face mask, the objective of implementing the Covid-19 prevention protocol remains unfulfilled.
"Therefore, in order to fulfill the objective, the citizen concerned will be provided a free mask and charged a penalty of ₹200," it said.
To curb the spread of infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of ₹200.
The city civic body in a release on Sunday said from April till November 28, it took action against 4.85 lakh citizens for not wearing masks in public places and collected over ₹10.7 crore as fine from them.
Till Sunday, Mumbai city reported a total of 2,82,821 COVID-19 cases and 10,865 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.