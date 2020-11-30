Pay fine and get a free mask if caught off guard in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide 'free masks' to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of ₹200 from them

Mumbai: To encourage coronavirus appropriate behaviour among residents of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide 'free masks' to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of ₹200 from them. The BMC said when an offender, after being fined, goes ahead without a face mask, the objective of implementing the Covid-19 prevention protocol remains unfulfilled.

"Therefore, in order to fulfill the objective, the citizen concerned will be provided a free mask and charged a penalty of ₹200," it said.

"Therefore, in order to fulfill the objective, the citizen concerned will be provided a free mask and charged a penalty of ₹200," it said.

To curb the spread of infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of ₹200.

The city civic body in a release on Sunday said from April till November 28, it took action against 4.85 lakh citizens for not wearing masks in public places and collected over ₹10.7 crore as fine from them.

Till Sunday, Mumbai city reported a total of 2,82,821 COVID-19 cases and 10,865 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.