JioCinema, the official streaming partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 offers free streaming of the cricket tournament. For Jio users, the streaming platform is not charging anything yet, but sources from the company are claiming that the video streaming platform is planning to charge for its content after TATA IPL 2023.

JioCinema is not expected to make current season of TATA IPL 2023 premium and users will continue to watch the cricket tournament for free.

A Reddit user recently revealed that JioCinema is mulling over a rebranding strategy and may soon turn into JioVoot. The platform will start charging for a daily, quarterly, and yearly plan. Initially, JioCinema is planning to offer huge discounts for paid content.

JioCinema paid content: Price details

As per the reports, the video streaming platform is planning to launch daily, quarterly, and yearly plans. For daily plans, the users will have to pay ₹29, but initially, the daily services will be available for just ₹2. The three-month plan will cost ₹299, and JioCinema will charge users just ₹99 for the initial phase.

The amount of the yearly package is kept at ₹1,199 and the video streaming platform will offer it for just ₹599.

The Reddit user also mentioned that the quarterly plan will support two devices simultaneously, while the users with a yearly plan can watch the content on four devices simultaneously. Moreover, the platform is offering 4K video quality for all three plans.

JioCinema planning to expand the content:

A recent report by the news agency Bloomberg also suggested that JioCinema is planning to add a lot of diversity to its content. The subscription-based model will also bring around 100 movies and television series along. The video streaming platform is also mulling over the idea of introducing exclusive content.

The content will be available in different genres and diverse languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Marathi, etc.