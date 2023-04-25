Pay for streaming TATA IPL 2023? JioCinema is planning to launch paid content: Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:25 PM IST
- JioCinema will start charging for a daily, quarterly, and yearly plan and will offer huge discounts initially
JioCinema, the official streaming partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 offers free streaming of the cricket tournament. For Jio users, the streaming platform is not charging anything yet, but sources from the company are claiming that the video streaming platform is planning to charge for its content after TATA IPL 2023.
