Pay more for flight tickets in India: What's changing from today

With the new rules, airlines will be able to deploy only 50 per cent of the number of flights. This means several flights across the board would see cancellations from June 1 onward. For those already booked to fly on or after June 1, the airline will either book the passengers on alternate flights or offer a refund or a free flight change for a later date. Airlines like Air India and others are now offering a change of flight, date without an additional fee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}