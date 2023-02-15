Pay more from next month, SBI credit card charges hiked

In todays world, life without a credit card looks simply impossible, Almost everyone has a minimum of one credit card in his/her wallet. If you are a SBI credit card holder, then this piece of news is surely for you. State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services has revised the charges and fees of SBI Credit Card. The new charges will be levied with effect from 17 March 2023. Customers who were paying their rent via credit card would be charged Rs199 + applicable taxes, up from ₹99 + applicable taxes, according to an SMS and email sent to SBI Cards customers.

