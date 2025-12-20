Payal Gaming not featured in 19-minute viral video; Maharashtra Police cyber cell reveals

Payal Dhare, the social media influencer popularly known as Payal Gaming, is not in the 19-minute viral video that has taken the country by storm in the last couple of weeks, a statement by the Maharashtra State Cyber Department revealed on Friday.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have also said that the video which is being linked with the popular gamer, is a deepfake. The department has also lodged an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by Dhare.

The confirmation was given in a certificate issued by the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department. The certificate revealed that advanced technological tools were used to analyse the video, upon which it was discovered that the same was “tampered with and modified”. Police said that the analysis confirms that the video was a deepfake created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Payal herself took to social media to thank the police for clearing her name. She also requested netizens to not share the video and revealed that legal steps have been initiated against those who tampered with the video to involve her.

Payal said in a post on Instagram, "Having witnessed the seriousness, capability and commitment with which this matter is being handled, I have complete faith in the system and in Maharashtra Cyber. Justice will take its rightful course and further details will be addressed through appropriate legal channels."

The video in question: All you need to know The video in question is an intimate video of two individuals that began circulating online last week. Several social media influencers, mostly female, were being linked to the video. Once Payal Gaming's name also surfaced, a number of her followers began questioning the authenticity of the video.

Although police warned citizens against sharing the video, it continued to circulate on a number of social media platforms.

On 10 December, Wednesday, Haryana police official Amit Yadav took to social media to remind netizens that sharing obscene content can even land them behind bars.

Yadav also said that the video in questioned was AI-generated, and revealed that one can use the website 'siteengine.com' to check whether a video is original or a deepfake.