Payal Kapadia bags historic Grand Prix Award at Cannes Film Festival 2024 — All about the award-winning Indian filmmaker
Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia made history by winning hers and the country's first Grand Prix Award for ‘All We Imagine As Light’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She also became the first Indian female director, and the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the festival's main competition.
