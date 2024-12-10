Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ bags two Golden Globes nominations

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed feature debut, "All We Imagine As Light", has secured two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes. The nominations are in the categories of Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and Best Director - Motion Picture for Kapadia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A historic milestone Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, "All We Imagine As Light" tells the story of love, friendship, and life as seen through the lives of three women. The film made history in May by becoming the first Indian feature to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, cementing its international reputation.

Kapadia expressed her gratitude following the nominations, stating: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I’m deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, 'All We Imagine as Light' is still in theaters—please go watch it and support us."

Competing with global contenders At the Golden Globes, "All We Imagine As Light" will compete against films like Emilia Perez (France), The Girl With the Needle (Poland), and I'm Still Here (Brazil) in the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category.

Kapadia will also vie for the Best Director award against competitors such as: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Edward Berger (Conclave) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

A promising awards season Although "All We Imagine As Light" wasn’t selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, it remains a strong contender in other categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the film was recognized by the New York Film Critics Circle as the Best International Film and secured awards at the Gotham Awards.

Notably, the Malayalam-Hindi feature was lauded as the #1 film in Sight & Sound Magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year. The film is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow and released across India by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

The Golden Globes ahead The 82nd Golden Globes will take place on January 5, 2025, in Los Angeles and will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play. Kapadia’s nominations position "All We Imagine As Light" as one of the most promising films in this year’s awards season as it continues its journey toward potential Oscar nominations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}