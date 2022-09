Days after the floods in the Karnataka capital, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is facing protest in the most unique way as his posters with the phrase 'PayCM' written above were spotted across Bengaluru on 21 September.

In the poster there is also a QR code, which redirects redirects to a '40 per cent Sarkara' website set up by the opposition Congress. It was set up to receive complaints against corrupt state officials. However, it is still unclear if Congress is responsible for the posters as well.

Karnataka | 'PayCM' posters featuring CM Basavaraj Bommai pasted on the walls in parts of Bengaluru by Congress



— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

The '40 per cent Sarkara' jibe is a reference to allegations by Karnataka contractors who claim that 40 per cent of the tender amount for state-funded infrastructural projects is taken as a bribe by BJP leaders and officials.

In Hyderabad last week, similar poster were seen when Bommai was to take part in the BJP's Hyderabad 'liberation day' events.