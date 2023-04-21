Weeks ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, posters targeting the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were spotted across Bengaluru on 19 April. In the posters, Bommai's image is pasted over the image of a QR code and the phrase 'PayCM' written above.

As per media reports, after scanning the QR code, the posters redirect to a '40 per cent Sarkara' website set up by the opposition Congress.

Though it is claimed that the website was set up to receive complaints against corrupt state officials, its still unclear, if the Congress is responsible for the posters as well, reports HT.

However, Congress' state unit posted a video of a young man on Twitter appealing to the chief minister, with the caption: “These youths do not ask for your treasure… not asking for your party ticket… 40% commission is not asked… just asking for a fair job."

Posters titled #PayCM with the picture of #CM basavaraj Bommai have been affixed across the #Bangalore city. The QR code will take the user to the 40% commission Sarkara website that was launched by #Congress recently for the complaints. #BJP #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/C1jrSkIbRl — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) September 21, 2022

It is to be known that the '40 per cent Sarkara' jibe is a reference to allegations by Karnataka contractors, claiming BJP leaders and officials take 40 per cent of the tender amount as a bribe for state-funded infrastructural projects.

Earlier last week, similar poster -- Welcome to 40% CM' -- was seen in Hyderabad when the Karnataka CM was to take part in the BJP's Hyderabad 'liberation day' events.

Following this, Bommai criticized the Telangana government for allowing 'such baseless allegations against a chief minister'. He even called it a 'systematic conspiracy'.

Why did Karnataka CM garu react strongly on Hoarding which did not even name him ?

Is he agreeing that BJP Government in Karnataka is a 40% Commission Government 😀 pic.twitter.com/BwjAi1X0pF — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) September 19, 2022

Reverting back on the allegations, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti's social media convenor tweeted," "Why did Karnataka CM garu react strongly on hoarding which did not even name him? Is he agreeing BJP govt in Karnataka is 40% commission govt?"

Incidently, the posters in Hyderabad did not name Bommai or carry his likeness.

Meanwhile, BJP has quashed the 40 percent allegations.

The Assembly polls in Karnataka is scheduled to take place on 10 May, for which results are due May 13. Until 20 April, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on 21 April, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is 24 April.