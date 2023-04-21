'PayCM' posters, ‘40 percent Sarkara’ jibe appear in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- Earlier last week, similar poster -- Welcome to 40% CM' -- was seen in Hyderabad when the Karnataka CM was to take part in the BJP's Hyderabad 'liberation day' events.
Weeks ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, posters targeting the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were spotted across Bengaluru on 19 April. In the posters, Bommai's image is pasted over the image of a QR code and the phrase 'PayCM' written above.
