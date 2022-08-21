Paying cash at the hospital? You may be under I-T scanner2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 05:51 PM IST
The I-T department is planning to take action against hospitals that receive cash payments.
The I-T department is planning to take action against hospitals that receive cash payments.
Listen to this article
In order to prevent tax evasion, the Income Tax Department has decided to monitor cash transactions at hospitals, banquet halls and businesses. According to the department, cash transactions are occasionally forbidden and might get you in trouble. Accepting cash payments of ₹20,000 or more in exchange for a loan or deposit is against the law; all such transactions must follow banking protocols.