Paying loan EMIs? Know how much more could RBI raise interest rates this year

Paying loan EMIs? Know how much more could RBI raise interest rates this year2 min read . 12:43 PM IST
- Banks have been increasing lending rates since RBI's surprise rate hike last month
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the key interest by 50 bps to 4.90% on Wednesday in a bid to cool persistently high inflation. RBI has also revised its FY23 inflation forecast higher by 100 bps to 6.7%, while retaining FY23 GDP projections at 7.2%.
The central bank pledged to withdraw the ‘accommodative’ stance as it steps up its fight to tame prices that have been running above RBI's target band since the beginning of the year.
Banks have been increasing lending rates since RBI's surprise rate hike last month. In an off-cycle raise in May, RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4%, its first increase in borrowing rates since August 2018.
“At the longer end of the money market term structure, interest rates on 91-day treasury bills, commercial papers (CPs) and certificates of deposit (CDs) firmed up post the rate hike in May. Yields on AAA rated 5-year corporate bonds have also increased. The rate hike also triggered an upward adjustment in the benchmark lending rates by banks. The term deposit rates of banks have increased and will augment stable funding resources amidst increasing credit demand," said RBI chief in the statement.
Even after the two consecutive hikes, the repo rate remains at below pre-pandemic level. Going forward, the market is expecting RBI to take policy rates to at least pre-covid levels while simultaneously moderating excess system liquidity.
“Post the off-cycle announcement of a rate hike in May 2022, paving the way for a series of rate hikes in the following meetings, the RBI increased the repo rate by 50 bps. The MPC has decided to focus on calibrated withdrawal of accommodation while supporting growth. We believe the market had already discounted a rate hike of 40-50bps, and the key monitorable was a commentary on inflation. We may witness another rate hike, probably of a similar quantum, in the next monetary policy to manage inflationary pressures," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.
The tone of the policy continues to be hawkish and therefore RBI is expected to continue hiking repo rate to ensure a neutral to marginally positive real policy rate.
The tone of the policy continues to be hawkish and therefore RBI is expected to continue hiking repo rate to ensure a neutral to marginally positive real policy rate.
“The 50 bps repo rate hike comes on the back of persistence of elevated inflation and the continued upside risks. Given that inflation is expected to remain above 6% through 3QFY23 , RBI has to frontload actions. We continue to see another 60-85bps hike in rest of FY23 to manage inflationary expectations," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
"Since the RBI continues to forecast strong growth, it is very likely that it delivers another 25bps hike on 4th of August before it takes a pause. Our fear is that growth could see a serious deceleration in H2FY23 and FY24 on the back of such steep tightening and structural constraints," said Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal.
