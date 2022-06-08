Paying loan EMIs? Know how much more could RBI raise interest rates this year

“Post the off-cycle announcement of a rate hike in May 2022, paving the way for a series of rate hikes in the following meetings, the RBI increased the repo rate by 50 bps. The MPC has decided to focus on calibrated withdrawal of accommodation while supporting growth. We believe the market had already discounted a rate hike of 40-50bps, and the key monitorable was a commentary on inflation. We may witness another rate hike, probably of a similar quantum, in the next monetary policy to manage inflationary pressures," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

